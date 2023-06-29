Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) vs. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Critical Review

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Outfront Media and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outfront Media $1.77 billion 1.43 $147.90 million $0.66 23.24 Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $1.02 9.97

Outfront Media has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outfront Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

Outfront Media pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Outfront Media pays out 181.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 68.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Outfront Media has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Outfront Media is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Outfront Media and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outfront Media 6.64% 9.92% 2.00% Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Outfront Media and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outfront Media 0 1 3 0 2.75 Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00

Outfront Media presently has a consensus target price of $22.75, suggesting a potential upside of 48.31%. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $17.68, suggesting a potential upside of 74.17%. Given Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Outfront Media.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.3% of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Outfront Media shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Outfront Media beats Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outfront Media

(Free Report)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

(Free Report)

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at March 31, 2023, Dream Industrial REIT owns, manages and operates a portfolio of 321 industrial assets totalling approximately 70.4 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada, Europe, and the U.S. Dream Industrial REIT's goal is to deliver strong total returns to its unitholders through secure cash flows underpinned by its high-quality portfolio and an investment grade balance sheet as well as driving growth in its net asset value and cash flow per unit.

