Osisko Development (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF – Free Report) traded up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.43. 34,659 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 43,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.
Osisko Development Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64.
About Osisko Development
Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. Its flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.
