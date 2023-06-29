ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Jacob Chacko Sells 20,000 Shares

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) CEO Jacob Chacko sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $160,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,429,235.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.99. 524,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,343. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.29.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3,233.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

