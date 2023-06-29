O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stake Raised by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 1.1% of FCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,399,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 75.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $962.02, for a total transaction of $3,872,130.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,676,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total value of $1,913,240.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $962.02, for a total transaction of $3,872,130.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,676,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $933.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $937.11. 31,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,780. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $923.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $863.75. The firm has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $624.85 and a 1-year high of $964.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

