Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Up 1.8 %

Oragenics stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17. Oragenics has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Oragenics

About Oragenics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Oragenics by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56,498 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Oragenics by 591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Oragenics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. 9.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.