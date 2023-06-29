OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Upgraded at Barrington Research

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OPK. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

OPK stock opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83. OPKO Health has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.35 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that OPKO Health will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gary J. Nabel purchased 187,608 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $339,570.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,172.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 33.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 4.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 13.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 48.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

