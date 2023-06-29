OpenBlox 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7,865.18 (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 29th. In the last week, OpenBlox has traded 39.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OpenBlox token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. OpenBlox has a market capitalization of $75.30 million and approximately $7,865.18 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OpenBlox alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About OpenBlox

OpenBlox was first traded on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. The official message board for OpenBlox is medium.com/@openblox.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenBlox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenBlox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenBlox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenBlox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.