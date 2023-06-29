Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Trims Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,088 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548,138 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,342,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,962 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,755,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,589 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,130,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,654,000 after buying an additional 1,623,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakhurst Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,424,000 after buying an additional 1,156,947 shares during the last quarter.

BSCO stock opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.57. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $20.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0496 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

