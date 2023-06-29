Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 21,340 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,340 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRX. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 1.2 %

BRX opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 81.89%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 367 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

