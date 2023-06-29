Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Raises Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMKTA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,351,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ingles Markets by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,517,000 after purchasing an additional 43,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ingles Markets by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 39,987 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ingles Markets by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Ingles Markets by 1,318.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 32,314 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

IMKTA stock opened at $82.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.68. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.32 and a 1 year high of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.46.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.28%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.