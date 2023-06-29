Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Makes New Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.2% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 25,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 344,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,015,000 after buying an additional 109,546 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $101.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $525.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.72. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The business had revenue of $16.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.489 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

