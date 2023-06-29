Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Increases Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned about 0.08% of Boise Cascade worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 10.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth $317,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 25.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.1% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

BCC stock opened at $88.00 on Thursday. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.62. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.61 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.66%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

