Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises about 1.3% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on PM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PM opened at $96.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

