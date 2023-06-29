Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco acquired a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 5,020 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $135,389.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,889,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $32,352.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,841.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 5,020 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $135,389.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,889,289.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 535,934 shares of company stock valued at $14,136,703. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FLEX stock opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.44. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

