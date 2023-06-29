Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys 701 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International makes up about 1.4% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QSR. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1,234.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $563,780.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,815.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,366,731 in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $76.02 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $48.71 and a one year high of $77.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.32 and its 200 day moving average is $68.26.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 67.07%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

