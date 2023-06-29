Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Acquires Shares of 15,187 Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 343.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 361,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,662,000 after acquiring an additional 280,250 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $5,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THC. Stephens raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.24.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $1,548,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $2,900,182.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,711.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $1,548,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $79.75 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.24.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.26. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

