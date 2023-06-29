Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Acquires 742 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,941,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after purchasing an additional 457,687 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $28,751,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 17.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,026,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,433,000 after acquiring an additional 298,324 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 923.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,481,000 after acquiring an additional 224,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 225.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 317,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,861,000 after purchasing an additional 219,734 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $79.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.01. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $89.85.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $704.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.10.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

