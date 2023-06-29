Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Short Interest Up 470.6% in June

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 470.6% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Oculus VisionTech Trading Down 38.2 %

OVTZ stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,681. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10. Oculus VisionTech has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.42.

About Oculus VisionTech

Oculus VisionTech, Inc, a development-stage technology company, focuses on cyber security, data privacy, and data protection solutions to business customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Forget-Me-Yes (FMY), a data privacy software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables secure discovery and delete requests against multiple data sources; comply trust saas suite (CTSS), a set of software tools designed to address cloud-native data management and regulatory compliant data governance; and cloud-based document protection system (Cloud-DPS) technology, a SaaS-based document management platform for tamper-proof document authentication and protection.

