Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Short Interest Up 470.6% in June

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 470.6% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Oculus VisionTech Trading Down 38.2 %
OVTZ stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,681. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10. Oculus VisionTech has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.42.
About Oculus VisionTech
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oculus VisionTech
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
- Will Xponential Fitness Recover From a Short Seller Knockout?
Receive News & Ratings for Oculus VisionTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculus VisionTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.