Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 5000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Oceanic Iron Ore Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27.

Get Oceanic Iron Ore alerts:

Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.