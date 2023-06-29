Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, an increase of 1,429.2% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ocean Thermal Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CPWR remained flat at $0.01 on Thursday. Ocean Thermal Energy has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

Ocean Thermal Energy Company Profile

Featured Stories

Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of projects for renewable power generation, desalinated water production, and air conditioning worldwide. It designs and develops ocean thermal energy conversion, and seawater and lake water air conditioning plants for commercial properties, utilities, and municipalities.

