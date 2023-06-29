Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, an increase of 1,429.2% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Ocean Thermal Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CPWR remained flat at $0.01 on Thursday. Ocean Thermal Energy has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.
Ocean Thermal Energy Company Profile
