NYM (NYM) Trading Down 11.4% This Week

NYM (NYM) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. One NYM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000596 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NYM has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. NYM has a market cap of $59.48 million and $267,315.89 worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

NYM Profile

NYM’s genesis date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 473,335,795.708321 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.18288799 USD and is down -2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $306,596.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

