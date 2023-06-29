NXM (NXM) Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 29th. During the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can now be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017778 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00018556 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013803 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,528.42 or 0.99992097 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002139 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

