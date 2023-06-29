Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Short Interest Up 282.4% in June

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 282.4% from the May 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBB. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,359. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

