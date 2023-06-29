NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Up 5.2%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) traded up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.05 and last traded at $7.02. 251,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 869,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their target price on NuScale Power from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

NuScale Power Trading Up 3.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.24.

Insider Activity

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 868.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Chris Colbert sold 29,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $209,496.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas P. Mundy sold 4,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $40,738.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,332 shares in the company, valued at $441,055.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chris Colbert sold 29,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $209,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,289 shares of company stock worth $1,956,380 over the last quarter. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NuScale Power by 13,270.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,922,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,037 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,090,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 853,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 74.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,708,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,954,000 after buying an additional 730,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the first quarter worth $2,909,000. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

