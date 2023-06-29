NULS Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. NULS has a market capitalization of $20.71 million and $1.28 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000678 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NULS has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NULS

NULS’s genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 123,803,037 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

