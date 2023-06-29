NULS (NULS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $20.38 Million

NULS (NULS) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000674 BTC on major exchanges. NULS has a total market capitalization of $20.38 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NULS

NULS’s genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 123,794,144 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

