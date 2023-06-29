NULS (NULS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $20.38 Million

NULS (NULS) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000674 BTC on major exchanges. NULS has a total market capitalization of $20.38 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded up 2% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
About NULS
NULS’s genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 123,794,144 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
