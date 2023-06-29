NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.84

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.84 and last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 444024 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NG shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on NovaGold Resources from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 57.88, a current ratio of 57.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Free Report ) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 14,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at $126,984.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 39,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $255,111.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,519 shares in the company, valued at $291,776.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 14,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,984.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NovaGold Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Stories

