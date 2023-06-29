Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Trading 2.6% Higher

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP – Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. 16,937 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 46,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Northern Superior Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.46. The stock has a market cap of C$53.62 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 2.28.

Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Northern Superior Resources Company Profile

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. The company also explores for silver and copper. It primary projects include 100% owned Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning gold property that covering an area of 47,796 hectares located in northwestern Ontario; Croteau Est property situated in west-central Québec; Lac Surprise gold property located in west-central Québec; and the Wapistan mineral property located in Québec.

