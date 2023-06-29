Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 31,519 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,065,216 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 31,519 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in eBay were worth $485,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,261,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199,123 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of eBay by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,017,024 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $249,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,380 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,449,555 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $267,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,586 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,225,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $341,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,846 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 386.9% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,709,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $70,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,209 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Benchmark upped their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $44.55. 592,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,766,118. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day moving average of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.