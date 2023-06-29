Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 30,378 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799,513 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,378 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.15% of United Rentals worth $310,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,521,122,000 after purchasing an additional 41,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $624,121,000 after purchasing an additional 170,958 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $586,415,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,410,000 after purchasing an additional 22,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock traded up $5.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $435.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,802. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $367.64 and a 200-day moving average of $390.26. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.39 and a 52 week high of $481.99.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.73 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.92.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

