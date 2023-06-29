Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 194,498 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,870,202 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,498 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.0% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.41% of Adobe worth $714,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 585.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after purchasing an additional 59,962 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Adobe by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Adobe by 7,370.9% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after buying an additional 83,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $482.40. The company had a trading volume of 473,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,656. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $518.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $221.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $407.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.53.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

