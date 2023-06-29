Nordea Investment Management AB Has $230.98 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,678,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 249,788 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $230,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 32.0% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.1% during the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,239,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,419,315. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.20. The company has a market cap of $141.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.26%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

