Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 763,195 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,430,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763,195 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 1.74% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $404,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.19. The company had a trading volume of 527,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $129.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.93.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

