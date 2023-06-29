Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,352,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 183,428 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.33% of Chubb worth $263,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 59.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after buying an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CB traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,849. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $78.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.61%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CB. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.38.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

