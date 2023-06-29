Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Nocturne Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. 24.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nocturne Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ MBTC remained flat at $11.09 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85. Nocturne Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $11.88.

About Nocturne Acquisition

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

