Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRACW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRACW – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 320.7% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Noble Rock Acquisition by 380.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 458,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 363,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRACW traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,007. Noble Rock Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.

