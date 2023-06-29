NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

NNGPF has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised NN Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. HSBC raised NN Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

NN Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS NNGPF opened at $36.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.39. NN Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.88.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and corporate life products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

