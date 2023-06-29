Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Gap Up to $1.16

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.16, but opened at $1.20. Nikola shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 18,803,224 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKLA shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nikola in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded Nikola from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

Nikola Stock Up 9.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $881.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Nikola had a negative return on equity of 143.04% and a negative net margin of 1,332.76%. The company had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,884,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,084.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

See Also

