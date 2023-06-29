NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2,142.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,961 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,878 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,028,100,000 after purchasing an additional 984,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,608,491,000 after purchasing an additional 682,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,362,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,612,331,000 after purchasing an additional 133,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,334,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,028,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,209 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.15. 3,280,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,740,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $173.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Williams Trading cut NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.90.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

