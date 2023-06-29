Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.11

Shares of Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.11 and traded as high as $13.38. Nidec shares last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 51,115 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nidec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Nidec Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec ( OTCMKTS:NJDCY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Nidec had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nidec Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

