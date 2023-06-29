Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.11

Shares of Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.11 and traded as high as $13.38. Nidec shares last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 51,115 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nidec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.
Nidec Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Nidec Company Profile
Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nidec
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.