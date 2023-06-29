Newton One Investments LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Newton One Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.9% of Newton One Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after buying an additional 145,582,878 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 4,313,088 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,299,000 after buying an additional 2,594,204 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,312,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,088,000 after buying an additional 2,197,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $256.75 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.25 and a 200-day moving average of $250.55.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

