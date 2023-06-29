New Hampshire Trust Trims Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

New Hampshire Trust lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in General Mills were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $76.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,341 shares of company stock worth $4,163,978. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

