New Hampshire Trust Trims Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

New Hampshire Trust lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.45.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ opened at $246.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -698.03%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

