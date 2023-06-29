New Hampshire Trust Sells 654 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

New Hampshire Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.3 %

CARR opened at $49.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $49.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

