New Hampshire Trust Reduces Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

New Hampshire Trust lowered its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRV. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV stock opened at $168.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.14.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.10%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.77.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

