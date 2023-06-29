New Hampshire Trust Raises Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

New Hampshire Trust grew its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $345.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 85.20, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $312.62 and a 200 day moving average of $294.26. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $368.87.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $943.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.29 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Dallas bought 7,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,293.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALGN. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. OTR Global cut shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.