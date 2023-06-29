New Hampshire Trust Increases Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

New Hampshire Trust boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,835 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 6,814 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,253,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

Shares of META opened at $285.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $731.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.63 and a 200 day moving average of $197.54. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $289.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $9,811,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $9,811,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,685 shares of company stock worth $9,162,085. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

