New Hampshire Trust Has $197,000 Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

New Hampshire Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hixon Zuercher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 326,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,620,000 after acquiring an additional 18,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $235.44 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.69 and a twelve month high of $249.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CASY. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.70.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

See Also

