New Hampshire Trust Has $115,000 Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

New Hampshire Trust lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 572 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,685,568,000 after buying an additional 66,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,031,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,729,000 after buying an additional 19,084 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,852,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,661,000 after purchasing an additional 266,004 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,632,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,229,000 after purchasing an additional 22,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $65,684.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on CRL. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.30.

Shares of CRL opened at $205.74 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.22 and a 52-week high of $262.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.